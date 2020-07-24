Microsoft Teams users generated over 5 bn meeting minutes in single day: Satya Nadella

Nadella said that the company is seeing increased usage intensity across the platform as people communicate, collaborate and co-author content in Teams.

Atom Tech Shorts

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said that Teams users generated more than 5 billion meeting minutes in a single day this quarter and more than 150 million students and teachers now rely on tools like Teams, Stream, OneNote as well as Flipgrid to prioritise student engagement and learning outcomes.

"Sixty-nine organisations now have more than a 100,000 users of Teams and over a 1,800 organizations have more than 10,000 users of Teams, Nadella informed during the company's earnings call on Wednesday.

He said that Microsoft is working alongside educators as they prepare for remote hybrid and in-person scenarios this fall.

"Our new Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare is helping providers schedule, manage and conduct virtual visits using Teams and engage with patients using Dynamics 365," he informed.

Microsoft Teams is helping people be together even when they are apart.

"We are reimagining every aspect of the meetings experience with new capabilities like Together Mode and the Dynamic Stage to help people feel more connected and reduce cognitive load," said Nadella.

Microsoft has expanded the gallery view in Teams, so that people can see and interact with up to 49 participants at a time, and breakout rooms and live reactions will help people build social capital in a virtual world.

"Teams is rapidly becoming the communications backbone as customers accelerate moving voice to the cloud. And we're expanding Teams beyond the workplace, making it easy to add personal Teams accounts on mobile, so you can stay connected with friends and family across work as well as your life," informed Nadella.

Microsoft has announced new exciting features in its video conferencing app Teams including a Together Mode that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to digitally place participants in a shared background, as if they are sitting in the same room with everyone else in the meeting or class.

Together Mode will be generally available in August.