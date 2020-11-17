Microsoft’s Satya Nadella among 9 American CEOs to meet President-elect Joe Biden

Two Indian-American CEOs, Satya Nadella from Microsoft and Sonia Syngal from GAP, were among a select group of nine business and labour leaders invited by President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to discuss issues related to the country's economy.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined Biden in the virtual meeting with the top American CEOs. The president-elect and vice president-elect will meet with business and labour leaders to discuss the economic recovery and building back better in the long term, the transition said.

"He'll bring together leaders from business and labour to discuss how - despite our different perspectives - we can work together to reach our common goals," it said ahead of the meeting.

Prominent among the attendees include Richard Trumka, President of AFL-CIO, Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, Mary Kay Henry, President of SEIU, Rory Gamble, President of UAW, Brian Cornell, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Targe, Marc Perrone, President of UFCW, and Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME.

"He will discuss how our economy and the virus are intertwined and say that we must contain the virus in order to get our economy back on track," said the transition.

Post the meeting Biden unveiled his economic plan to help the country recover from the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, laying great emphasis on clean energy, job creation and investment into new technologies.

“We're going to have a fair taxing structure that makes sure that the wealthiest among us and corporations pay their fair share. Our plan will create millions of good-paying union jobs and manufacturing, building the vehicles, products, technologies that we are going to need for the future to compete with the rest of the world from autos to our stockpiles we are going to buy American,” he said.