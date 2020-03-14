Microsoft releases patch for ‘leaked’ Windows 10 security bug

The bug, if it is present in your computer, can let an outside source mount an attack remotely and run malicious code.

Atom Software

There may be a new vulnerability lurking in your Windows operating system for which Microsoft has already released a patch. The vulnerability is said to be in the Windows’ message block and was disclosed prematurely. Identified as SMB, this is that part of Windows that allows your computer to communicate with devices like printers etc. The bug, if it is present in your computer, can let an outside source mount an attack remotely and run malicious code.

Kryptos Logic, an internet security firm claims there are 48,000 servers which are vulnerable to this malware and the repair patch needs to be installed on these servers before it is too late. The thing to worry about is there may be many more computers connected to these 48,000 and they too can turn vulnerable if the patches are not sent.

Observers are reminded of the WannaCry cyberattack three years back when the vulnerability was rapidly exploited by the attackers. Luckily, this time, the company (Microsoft) has already released the remedy patch. If your computer is still stuck with Windows 7, you need not fear since these will not be affected.

If you are using Windows 10 or Windows Server 2019 in your home or work computer, head to Windows Update and download the patch and install it so that you can remain safe from the bug.

When it comes to the question of security, ensure your computer has the best antivirus program installed in it. Follow the regular precautions like not downloading free apps or other content unless it carries a security certificate. Be careful while clicking on email attachments, especially if the mail is from unknown maid IDs.