Microsoft to add three more data centres in Hyderabad

Each of the new data centres announced by Microsoft are expected to be deployed in multiple phases over the next 10 to 15 years.

Tech giant Microsoft plans to expand its data centre investment in Hyderabad by adding three more data centres in the city. This will take the total number of data centres in the city to six, each having a capacity of 100 megawatts of IT load. The upcoming projects were discussed by Microsoftâ€™s Asia President Ahmed Mahazari with Telanganaâ€™s industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao and Information, Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan at the Microsoft Cafe in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Times of India, Mahari said that Hyderabad is one of the most important markets in the world and that Microsoft plans on investing more there. Speaking about the data centres, Mahari said that they are completely owned by Microsoft and apart from the data centres, they also plan on working with the government to identify other special projects and work towards implementing them.

Meanwhile, KTR said that he is happy that Microsoft has chosen Telangana to expand such digital infrastructure projects and is looking forward to seeing the company grow in his state. KTR, who was also leading Telanganaâ€™s delegation at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, said that Microsoft and the city of Hyderabad have a mutually beneficial relationship and hoped to see it grow over time.

According to Times of India, each of these data centres are expected to be deployed in multiple phases over the next 10 to 15 years. Microsoft had announced the first captive data centre in early 2022. The data centres are expected to form an integral part of strengthening Microsoftâ€™s cloud infrastructure to serve its customers in India and across the world.