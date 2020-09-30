MHA issues Unlock 5 guidelines: Movie theatres to open with 50% capacity

Students may attend schools or institutions only with the written consent of parents, and attendance must not be enforced, said the MHA.

Coronavirus Unlock 5.0

After being shut for over six months, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with 50 percent capacity from October 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, releasing the Unlock 5 guidelines on Wednesday. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the same.

Schools and coaching institutions can be reopened in a graded manner after October 15, with the decision lying with state governments, MHA said. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school, institution management, based on their assessment.

However, the Centre’s guidelines state that attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent. Students may attend schools or institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Apart from this, entertainment parks will also be permitted to open, which could be a relief for amusement parks across the country. According to the latest guidelines, swimming pools too, which are used for training of sportspersons, will be permitted to open. An SOP for this will be issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYA&S).

Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, an SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Institutions will be opened from October 15, only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology streams who require laboratory or experimental works.

“For Centrally Funded Higher Education Institutions, the Head of Institution will satisfy herself/ himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream for laboratory/experimental works. All other Higher Education Institutions — like state universities, private universities — they may open only for research scholars (Ph.D) and postgraduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/experimental works as per decision to be taken by the respective state/UT governments,” the guidelines state.

Regulation for gatherings

The MHA has allowed states and Union Territories to permit social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with over 100 people outside Containment Zones subject to some conditions. These include:

> In closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons.

> In open spaces, keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, and with strict observance of social distancing.

Mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer applies in all scenarios.

To ensure that such gatherings do not spread COVID-19, states have been told to issue detailed SOPs to regulate such gatherings, and strictly enforce the same.

Commercial international flight services will not resume, except as permitted by MHA, until October 31, 2020.

The MHA also stated that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements, the MHA said in the latest guidelines, which are applicable until October 31.

"State/UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (state/ district/ sub-division/city/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Union government," the Union government has added.

The government has advised persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.