MGM Healthcare announces dedicated cancer care centre in Chennai

The new greenfield comprehensive cancer institute dedicated to cancer care has been opened at Nelson Manickam Road, Nungambakkam in Chennai.

MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital on Wednesday, September 7 announced its new greenfield comprehensive cancer institute dedicated to cancer care at Nelson Manickam Road, Nungambakkam in Chennai.

Unveiling the logo of the MGM Cancer Institute, Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, Director, MGM Healthcare said, "The world would be a better place if we were to waive away the fear of cancer from everyone's mind! As the incidents of cancer grows at an alarming pace, the hope and courage must grow faster. We aim to dispel the fear of cancer with our expertise, technology, positivity, stories of hope and most importantly compassion. And we look forward to a world free from the scourge of cancer, we begin by creating a world without the fear of cancer - from this day. The MGM Cancer Institute is founded on the altruistic vision that any patient diagnosed with cancer has to receive quality continuing care. Our new institute at Nungambakkam is a milestone to our journey in providing affordable and quality cancer care to all patients.”

The state-of-the-art facility is said to be designed to be a holistic destination for cancer treatment. The cancer institute emphasises and banks on the continuing research and the global fight against cancer. The MGM Cancer Institute, a 150-bed facility at Nungambakkam continues with MGM Healthcare's 'Ethos of Healing', to create a distinct architectural marvel. The theme in each of the floors is aimed at kindling positivity and healing in the patients and removing the fear of cancer. The facility introduces a few firsts in the country, like the 'floating bunker', among others.

Continuing the tradition, MGM Cancer Institute, implements the Multidisciplinary approach backed by an experienced team of highly qualified Surgical, Medical and Radiation Oncologists. The team involved in active research will bring in a global outlook towards curing cancer and will execute custom case specific practice and will also focus on organ specific cancers, the hospital said.

The Oncology team headed by Dr M A Raja has performed over 5000 surgeries and radiation therapies globally.