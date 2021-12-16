'Metroman' E Sreedharan quits active politics

E Sreedharan joined the BJP and had contested from Palakkad in the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls, but lost to Congress’s Shafi Parambil.

In a surprise move, technocrat E Sreedharan, popularly known as the 'Metroman', on Thursday, December 16 said that he was quitting from active politics. Sreedharan, who is credited with helping construct India’s first metro in Kolkata, cited his age as the primary reason behind his decision.

Speaking to the media at his hometown in Malappuram, he said, "Many people do not know, I am 90 years old now and I am in the advanced stage as far as my age is considered. When I say I am quitting active politics, it doesn't mean I am leaving politics.” E Sreedharan joined the BJP in Kerala ahead of the Assembly polls in the state in April 2021. He contested from the Palakkad constituency, and was even announced as the Chief Minister face of the BJP before his name was withdrawn. He lost the seat in the election to incumbent Congress MLA Shafi Parambil.

“When I lost the polls, I felt sad, but now I am not sad because with one legislator nothing can be done," E Sreedharan told the media. "I was never a politician as I am a bureaucrat and even though I am not going to be active in politics, I can always serve the people in other ways. I have three Trusts and I have work that needs to be done," he added.

During his election campaign earlier this year, the ‘Metroman’ made several controversial remarks during interviews, including backing the BJP’s ‘love jihad’ bogey and the topic of beef ban. However, as an MLA, Sreedharan’s promises included increasing jobs in the constituency and bringing in more industries and development in the constituency.

While he was defeated at the polls, he had said in an earlier interview that he was confident of winning the seat, and that he had even set up an MLA office in Palakkad and taken a house on rent there, to shift to the constituency.