Meritorious athletes to get 2% quota in Karnataka Police force

Although the special rules were framed in 2020 and were notified in the state Gazette on March 3, it was finally published on March 21, Sunday.

Meritorious sportspersons in Karnataka will now be allotted a 2% quota in the state police force, said the state government in a final notification to this effect. Introduced in Karnataka State Police Services, these special rules will enable sportspersons to get directly recruited to the posts of constables, Sub-Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police, as per the notification. Although the special rules were framed in 2020 and were notified in the state Gazette on March 3, it was finally published on March 21, Sunday.

"The provisions of these rules shall apply to not more than two per cent of posts for the direct recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to the cadres of Police Constables, Sub-Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police in police service as specified in the schedule," it said.

Expressing his gratitude to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood, the Additional Director-General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar tweeted, "At last, final notification regarding the recruitment of sportspersons in the police department published. After a 12-year-long gap, from now onwards, every police recruitment will have a 2% quota for outstanding sportspersons."

On November 23, 2020, a draft of Karnataka State Police Services (Direct Recruitment of Meritorious Sportspersons to the cadres of Police Constables, Sub-Inspectors of Police and Dy. Supdts. of Police) (Special) Rules, 2020, was published in the official gazette of the Karnataka government. The state government had awarded a time of 15 days when the draft was first published, in order to allow objections or suggestions before declaring the final rules on March 21, after further discussion.

For the past six months, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and president of Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) had been requesting the government to provide reservation for the direct recruitment of sportspersons who had brought laurels to the state by winning awards in state, national, Asian and international levels. He had expressed his elation after the draft rules were published and thanked the government, according to a report by The New Indian Express report.