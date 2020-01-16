Mercedes-Benz forays into electric vehicle space in India with launch of its EQ brand

The first vehicle that the brand will be launching in India will be an all-electric model EQC, which Mercedes describes as a sporty SUV.

While there is a lot of talk around electric cars in India, luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is going to be bringing its electric vehicle EQC to the Indian market.

Mercedes has clubbed its electric powered vehicles into one super brand EQ and then there are sub brands. These include EQ boost, which is defined as mild-hybrid, EQ Power that is plug-in hybrid and EQ, which is fully run on electric power. The car that Mercedes plans to launch in April is a fully electric one, the EQC model.

There are not many details available on the specifications and features of the EQC. However, the car is described as a sporty SUV.

Mercedes Benz India has ambitious plans for the Indian market and wants the electric mobility ecosystem in the country to look forward to ‘reliable and exciting experience’ with the vehicles in this category.

"We are confident that EQ will lay a strong foundation for our electric ambition in India, which will see further expansion of our green cars portfolio and also for our future," a PTI report quotes Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India as saying.

The luxury automobile major is lining up 10 different models for the global EV market in the next 2-3 years. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the company feels its hybrid models may not find takers here since the government’s policy so far considers all non-electric cars as combustion engine vehicles run on petrol or diesel. This means it may not make much sense to push its hybrid cars here. Elsewhere the hybrid cars vie with the fully electric cars for market share.

Mercedes Benz will therefore take measured steps in determining its future course of action based on the development of infrastructure (read battery charging stations), and the policy framework adopted by the governments (in the centre and the states).