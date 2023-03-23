Menlo Security opens Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, announces expansion plans

The US-based cloud security firm plans to recruit engineers to supplement the Bengaluru team and help drive the development and roll-out of security products around the world.

Cloud security company Menlo Security on Thursday, March 23 announced the expansion of its presence in India and new investment in the region as the company officially opened its regional Centre of Excellence (CoE) based in Bengaluru.

With close to 10% of the companyâ€™s global staff based in Bengaluru, the CoE serves as an R&D (Research & Development) facility for new technologies, and as a support hub for customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and around the globe. Clients of the California-based company include some of the biggest organisations in APAC (Asia Pacific), including banks, airlines, and world-leading technology firms.

Growing at approximately 20% year-on-year in the region, Menlo Security plans to recruit engineers to supplement the Bengaluru team and help drive the development and roll-out of security products around the world.

Poornima DeBolle, Menlo Securityâ€™s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, said, â€œMenlo is at a very exciting stage of its growth, and India is an important part of our growth story. We are making significant investments in this market with a multi-functional product team of R&D, security research, cybersecurity training, and global customer support and professional services.

Menlo Security has identified a new class of threats that target the web browser. Known as Highly Evasive Adaptable Threats (HEAT), they employ various techniques to evade detection by multiple layers in the current security stack, including firewalls, Secure Web Gateways, sandboxing, URL Reputation, and phishing detection. In 2022, the Menlo Labs threat team observed a 224% increase in HEAT attacks in the second half of 2021, and after analysing more than a million malicious URLs, found that 69% of them leveraged HEAT tactics.