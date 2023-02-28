Men’s rights activists offer puja for Elon Musk, chant ‘Twitter DeFeministaraya Namah’

The group in Bengaluru referred to Musk as a 'destroyer of Wokashura' and chanted mantras like ‘Ohm Feminist Evictoraya Namah and Ohm Twitter DeFeministaraya Namah’.

Bengaluru’s Freedom Park plays host to several protests every day. But on Monday, a group of men chose this venue to offer ‘puja’ to billionaire and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk. The group, under the banner of the ‘Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF)’, chanted mantras in praise of Musk because they claim that he has given a new lease of life to MRAs aka Men's Rights Activists, and allowed them to express opinions on their ‘oppression’.

The puja took an even more bizarre turn when the group referred to Musk as a 'destroyer of Wokashura' and chanted mantras like “Ohm Feminist Evictoraya Namah, Ohm Twitter Cleaneraya Namah, and Ohm Twitter DeFeministaraya Namah”. A few men in the video seem torn between chanting the mantras and suppressing a laugh. The banners used at the event said that the group works on ending ‘fake case culture’ and seeks ‘protection for men from domestic violence and sexual harassment’. The group claims to be the largest pan-India men’s rights NGO.

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has insisted that the platform won’t censor views or be restricted by a ‘woke outlook’. The SIFF website says they fight against government-sponsored ‘undemocratic social experiments’, and one of their stated agendas is to support and guide men who face ‘domestic violence and false cases of dowry harassment under Section 498 A’. Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code deals with the punishment of the ‘husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty’.

SIFF members are worshipping guru @elonmusk in Bengaluru, India for purchasing Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities.@realsiff pic.twitter.com/hXQcflJsKd February 26, 2023

SIFF clearly does not think kindly of feminists. Its website says, “Most feminists are intellectually challenged individuals, with very less academic grounding. They are basically frustrated angry individuals, who think intolerance and hate will improve conditions of women in the world.” They also believe that it is not a male-dominated society. They say that it is a society where “1% alpha men dominate the rest 99% men and 100% women”. They also say that all men are penalised for the mistakes of a few, and cite this very ludicrous example - “If you are in a lift with Bill Gates, then on an average, everyone in the lift is a billionaire and is very rich. It is absurd, if the Govt taxes you for being a billionaire, just because you shared a lift with him”.

Full video of the actual puja (worship) of Elon Musk at Bangalore, India.



Men's Activists of SIFF used to be often shadow banned from twitter by previous woke admins of the company.



After Elon Musk fired them, the MRAs have got back their right to free speech.



Elon Musk Puja pic.twitter.com/zzBoTiTuOV — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) February 27, 2023

It is to be noted that both Tesla and SpaceX, two of Elon Musk’s companies, have been alleged to be rife with sex and race discrimination. Several women have filed lawsuits of sexual harassment against Tesla, while a former SpaceX engineer wrote about how the company ignored her complaints of sexual harassment.