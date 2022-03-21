Mekedatu dispute: Tamil Nadu Assembly moves resolution against Karnataka

The resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly was unanimous, with the support of the Tamil Nadu BJP and the Congress.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution against the Karnataka government’s attempt to build the Mekedatu Dam across the Cauvery river, in what is the latest development in the row between the two states. Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had ruled out negotiations with his Tamil Nadu counterpart. The resolution adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly was unanimous, with the support of the Tamil Nadu BJP and the Congress.

The resolution, moved by Water Resources Minister V Duraimurugam, said that the Karnataka government did not respect the order of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal or Supreme Court and without receiving clearances from co-basin state or the government of India is proposing to construct the dam unilaterally, which is not acceptable. “Hence, the action of Government of Karnataka is strongly condemned by this August House,” it said.

The resolution also urged the Union government to not give technical, environmental or any other clearance to the Karnataka government.

Stating that the matter is a sensitive dispute, the resolution asks the Union government to “advise the Karnataka government not to take up the proposal of constructing the reservoir at Mekedatu or at any other place in the Cauvery basin, without getting the concurrence of the co-basin States and obtaining the clearance from the Union Government.”

It also asked the Cauvery Water Management Authority not to consider the DPR (detailed project report) and not give permission for the project.

“This August House unanimously support all the actions of Government of Tamil Nadu to prevent the attempt of Government of Karnataka to construct Mekedatu Project, in the interest and welfare of the farmers of Tamil Nadu,” it said.

Tabling the resolution, Minister Durai Murugan lashed out at the Karnataka government. “How atrocious is Karnataka govt, saying that they will build dam in the spot where Tamil Nadu is allowed to use water by the Supreme Court. A state government is saying it will not respect what the Supreme Court said… where is federalism?” he said in the Assembly.

In the resolution, Minister Durai Murugan said that the proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu has to be considered as an act of stopping water to Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka government in its budget for 2022-23 allocated an amount of Rs 1,000 crore for the Mekedatu dam project. The Minister had earlier in a public meeting said that even if Karnataka had allocated an amount of Rs 5,000 crore, the people of Tamil Nadu will not allow a single brick to be laid for the construction of the dam. He also said that the Mekedatu dam issue was still pending before the Supreme Court and the Karnataka government should not have allocated this amount for the construction of the dam.

Last week, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to press the Union government to resolve water disputes related to Mekedatu balancing reservoir, Mahadayi water project and Upper Krishna Project. Bommai said he would, if needed, lead an all-party delegation from Karnataka to meet Shekhawat in the coming weeks.