Meghana Raj shares fan art of family with Chiranjeevi and Jr Chiru

Meghana and fans recently celebrated Jr Chiru turning six months old.

Flix Sandalwood

Actor Meghana Raj often takes to social media to post images and videos of her 6-months old son. Fans and followers of Meghana Raj as well as her late husband, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, post photos, edited videos and fan art featuring the celebrity couple and their family. On Wednesday, Meghana appreciated artwork made by one of her followers by resharing it on her Instagram story. The artwork featured late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj and Jr Chiru posing together as a family.

Earlier this week, Meghana and her fans celebrated Jr Chiru turning six months old. Meghana gave birth to the baby boy on October 22 last year. Sharing a fan made-video featuring major highlights from the couple’s life, Meghana expressed her joy and extended her gratitude to fans. Meghana’s husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, passed away on June 7, 2020, aged 39, due to a cardiac arrest. At the time of his untimely demise, Meghana was five months pregnant.

Last month, Meghana Raj posted an adorable photo with her son, adding that her son is a little bundle of joy and also noted that with his arrival, every day feels like Sunday to her.

Apart from posting photos and videos of her son, who is fondly known as Jr Chiru and Simba, Meghana also reshares memes and awareness videos. Recently, she reshared a video posted by actor Sameera Reddy, wherein she is seen talking to Dr Nihar Parekh about children testing positive for the novel coronavirus. In the video, the doctor answers FAQs and gives tips and instructions to parents about taking care of kids who test COVID-positive. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Meghana recounted the time when her son tested positive for the virus when he was only two months old. "I remember panicking every single moment when my son was tested positive ...and he was hardly 2 months old. This can help! Very important! (sic),” Meghana wrote.