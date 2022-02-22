Meghana Raj announces new film titled Shabda

Meghana was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film ‘Iruvudilla Bittu’, also helmed by ‘Shabda’ director Kantha Kannalli.

Flix Sandalwood

Kannada actor Meghana Raj Sarja has announced the title of her upcoming Sandalwood film. The film has been titled Shabda, and will be directed by Kantha Kannalli. Interestingly, Shabda is backed by the same team behind the 2018 film Iruvudilla Bittu, which was also helmed by Kantha Kannalli. The film is touted to be a thriller.

Making the announcement on social media, Meghana said, “Announcing my next film #Shabda… my previous film with the same team , #iruvudellavabittu fetched me the state award and a film crew which im immensely proud of! Working with @kanthakannalli for the 2nd time is definitely a boon!! Updates to follow soon! Thank you all once again for ur support and prayers.” She also shared a picture with the film’s director and producers.

While further details about the film are not yet known, director Kantha Kannalli posted a picture of the makeup test for the film on Instagram. Sharing his excitement of working with Meghana again, he said, “It’s a pleasure to work with you again ma’am. You are one of my favourite and versatile actress I ever seen in my cine career… Thanks for this opportunity (sic).”

Read: 'Stop listening to the world, do what you want to do': Meghana Raj to TNM

Meghana had announced her appearance in the new film on October 17, 2021, on the occasion of her late husband and Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary.

Shabda is produced by Pannaga Bharana, who is a close friend of the couple. Sharing pictures of herself with Pannaga and Kantha, she had posted at the time: “No other day could have been better, no other team could have been better… ITS UR BIRTHDAY, ITS OUR DREAM … This is for YOU CHIRU! If not for Panna i dont know if i wld have even thought about this.. im truly home now… Its OFFICIAL… CAMERA… ROLLING… ACTION!”

She had also shared a heartfelt note on her husband, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on June 7, 2020.

Read: Meghana Raj announces comeback film on husband Chiranjeevi’s birth anniversary