Megha Akash replaces Niharika Konidela in Ashok Selvan's next film

This film will be directed by debutant Swathini.

Flix Kollywood

It was reported much earlier Ashok Selvan and Niharika Konidela were roped in to star in a movie to be directed by debutant Swathini. However, it now appears that Niharika is not a part of the project anymore. The actor planned to complete the shooting before her wedding but with the coronavirus lockdown, the shooting schedules went haywire.

Following this, Niharika discussed her inability to work in the film and decided to opt-out after having a word with the filmmakers, say sources. According to reports, Megha Akash will be replacing Niharika Konidela in this film, which is being produced by J Selvakumar under his banner Kenanya Films. The shooting of this film will commence in October and the team is getting ready making the arrangements.

Niharika was last seen in the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Directed by Surendhar Reddy, the film was on the legendary freedom fighter. It had Niharikaâ€™s uncle, the megastar Chiranjeevi playing the title role with a bevvy of stars in the cast.

Sye Raa was bankrolled by Niharika's cousin and actor Ram Charan Teja under his home banner Konidela Production Company on a budget of Rs 200 crores. It had stars from different film industries including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu, Kiccha Sudeep, Pragya Jaiswal and Brahmaji. R Rathnavelu was the cameraman for this film, with A Sreekar Prasad editing it and Amit Trivedi wielding the music baton.

Megha Akash currently has Manu Charitra in Telugu, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir in Tamil and Radhe in Hindi.

Kajal Agarwal, who delivered the first clap for Manu Charitra during its puja, will be presenting the film. Directed by Bharath Kumar P, the film has Shiva Kandukuri son of producer Raj Kandukuri playing the lead role. Gopi Sundar has been roped in to compose the tunes for this venture.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is directed by debutante Venkata Krishna Roghanth. While Megha Akash is playing the female lead in it, the star cast also includes directors Mohan Raja and Magizh Thirumeni. The technical crew of this film includes Nivas K Prasanna to compose the music with Vetrivel Mahendran handling cinematography.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions and Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Megha Akash, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Ayanaka Bose is handling Radheâ€™s cinematography. The film was officially announced on 18 October 2019 and the shooting began on 1 November 2019. A remake of South Korean film Veteran, it was originally planned as a May release this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The fresh date for its release is expected to be announced soon.

With a slew of films in different languages in her kitty, Megha Akash has added one more interesting project to the list.

(Content provided by Digital Native)