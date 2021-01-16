Meeting ministers, landing row, TRP tussle: Contents of Arnab’s leaked WhatsApp chats

These chats were a part of the 1,000-odd pages of WhatsApp conversations retrieved from former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta’s phone.

news TRP

Over 500 pages of old WhatsApp conversations between Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami and former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Partho Dasgupta were made public on Friday when the Mumbai police filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam probe. These chats were a part of the 1,000-odd pages of WhatsApp conversations retrieved from Partho Dasgupta’s phone, which also consisted of chats with other former officials of BARC. These have not been independently verified by TNM.

The purported chats between Arnab and Partho, which are from 2017 to 2019, show that the two have been friends for a while, communicated regularly and Partho even shared information on the ‘landing row’ controversy and how it was being monitored by BARC and TRAI. The chats also show instances where Partho asked Arnab to reach out to the government to stall the TRAI’s proposal to make BARC’s data public, instead of just supplying it to channels. He also warns that if the data is made public, “all you guys will be under more pressure for carriage,” adding that Multi System Operators (MSOs) and Local Cable Operators (LCOs) “will push you guys for more carriage.”

Arnab says, “In two months if BJP comes, trai won’t have teeth. They have taken on AS.” It is not known yet whom Arnab refers to when he says ‘AS’, though many have alleged on social media that's it's a reference to Amit Shah. In response, Partho asks, “Can you help by telling AS to tell TRAI to pipe down on BARC?” Arnab responds, “I can send a message,” and later asks Partho, “Can you give me points why TRAI action is working against AS interest.”

In another chat in March 2019 which illustrates the Republic Editor-in-Chief’s access to the ruling party, Partho tells Arnab that he has “jammed” the News Broadcasters Association, whose president is India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Gupta, and that Gupta was going after him and Arnab would need to help him through the Prime Minister’s Office.

Partho and Arnab also discuss the inner workings of other channels, and the ministry as well. Arnab shares in several places his meeting with ministers of the NDA, including Smriti Irani, Amit Shah and others, and is seen saying that he shares proximity with the Prime Minister’s office. Partho also asks Arnab to raise the TRAI issue with Smriti Irani, the then I&B Minister.

Through the chats, Arnab and Partho also lament about the ‘landing’ channel controversy and discuss ways to raise it with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. A landing channel is the channel that appears by default on screens when the television is turned on, and this is one aspect that influences television viewing points. Arnab points out multiple times that several other rival channels have higher TRP and that this ‘landing’ issue needs to be fixed. The government was critical of the matter, due to which Partho wanted Arnab to lobby with Smriti Irani on the issue.

The chats also contain gossip about anchors and editors of rival channels, and also Arnab having inside knowledge on the workings of the Times Group.

They also reveal that Arnab had been made aware in advance of the Balakot air strike as well as the abrogation of Article 370 that a huge development was in the offing.

“Bigger than a normal strike,” is what Arnab had told Partho, three days before the strike took place. “Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used,” the chat read.

A few days before Balakot, when the attack in Pulwama happened, Arnab purportedly says “This attack we have won like crazy.” Forty CRPF personnel had lost their lives in the attack on the same day that the message was sent. This discussion could also potentially be a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.