Meet Sophie and Vida, the two Army dogs PM Modi mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat’

Sophie and Vida have been awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards'.

Sophie and Vida, two dogs from the Indian Army, were felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly Mann ki Baat address on Sunday. Sophie and Vida have been awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Cards' for performing their duties diligently while protecting their country, the Prime Minister said.

While Vida, a labrador, helped detect the presence of five mines and one grenade buried underground, Sophie, a cocker spaniel, helped sniff out the presence of initiator or accelerant which could have been used to make an IED.

Army dog Vida receiving Chief of Army staff commendation.

“Our armed forces and security forces have many such brave dogs who not only live for the country but also sacrifice themselves for the country. Such canines have played a very important role in thwarting numerous bomb blasts and terrorist conspiracies,” the PM said.

Army Dog Sophie receiving Chief of Army Staff Commendation.

PM Modi recounted how he got to know in great detail about the role of dogs in the security of the country and also got to hear many stories too.

“One such canine named Balaram sniffed out ammunition on the route of the Amarnath Yatra. Dog, Bhavana searched out IED in 2002. During unearthing the IED, terrorists triggered an explosion and brave dogs were martyred. Two or three years ago in Bijapur Chattisgarh, a sniffer dog Cracker of CRPF also attained martyrdom in an IED blast. You might have seen a very moving scene on TV a few days ago, in which the Beed Police were giving their canine colleague Rocky a final farewell with all due respect. Rocky had helped the police in solving over 300 cases,” he added

Dogs also have a significant role in disaster management and rescue missions, he said. In India, NDRF, the National Disaster Response Force has specially trained dozens of dogs. In the event of an earthquake, building collapse, these dogs are experts in searching out people trapped under debris, the PM said

The Prime Minister then urged people to raise dogs of Indian breeds at their homes if they consider keeping a pet dog. Indian breed dogs are being inducted by security forces as well, he said.

“I have also been told that Indian breed dogs are also very good and capable. Among the Indian breeds, Mudhol Hound and Himachali Hound are of excellent pedigree. Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai are fabulous Indian breeds. They cost less to raise and are better adapted to the Indian environment and surroundings,” he said.

He added that in the recent past, Mudhol Hound dogs have been trained and inducted in the dog squad of the Army, CISF and NSG; Kombai dogs have been included by the CRPF. Research on the Indian breed dogs is also being done by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research with the aim to make them better and more beneficial.

“The next time you think of raising a pet dog, consider bringing home one of these Indian breeds. At a time when Atmanirbhar Bharat is becoming a mantra of the people, how can any domain be left untouched by its influence?” the Prime Minister said.