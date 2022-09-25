Meet the Kerala doctor whose neat prescriptions are going viral

Dr Nithin hails from Thrissur’s Padiyur and has been working in the Community Health Centre in Palakkad for the last three years.

news Social Media

While there are many jokes about doctors’ illegible scribbles, one doctor in Kerala has made headlines for writing prescriptions in immaculate handwriting, which can be easily read by any patient or pharmacist. Dr Nithin Narayanan, who works as a paediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Palakkad, has gained popularity for writing his prescriptions in block letters. A picture of a prescription written by him has been widely shared on social media, with several people appreciating his penmanship.

Speaking to the media, Dr Nithin said he likes writing and has had good handwriting since he was a child. He added that he has tried to maintain the same while writing prescriptions as well. When asked if pharmacists find it easier to read his handwriting, he told Asianet, “Pharmacists must be used to many types of handwriting and mine would also be the same for them.”

Explaining that he has inculcated the art of neat handwriting since childhood, Dr Nithin said, “My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters.” Copybook exercises aided him, and even once his studies were over, he made an effort to keep up his writing style.

“Yes, I know about the complaints about doctors’ handwriting being unreadable. Maybe because I love to write, I write my prescriptions in block letters. The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I’m busy. Patients often appreciate this,” he said.

Dr Nithin hails from Thrissur’s Padiyur, near Irinjalakuda, and has been working in the CHC in Palakkad’s Nenmara for the last three years. He completed his MBBS from Thrissur Medical College and MD from the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER).