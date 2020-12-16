Meet the finalists of â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Telugu 4

The final episode of the reality show hosted by Tollywood star Nagarjuna will premiere on December 20.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is nearing its finale. One of the most watched shows on Telugu television by all age groups, the final episode of the reality show will premiere on December 20. Akkineni Nagarjuna has been hosting the show since the last season. Season 1 and 2 were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani respectively.

The five finalists of season 4 are Abijeet, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan and Akhil Sarthak. They will compete for the title and the prize money. Abijeet is known for his debut Telugu film Life is Beautiful, directed by Shekar Kammula, while Harika is a YouTube celebrity. Ariyana is a Gemini TV anchor who was also part of Studio Network and Sun Network. She is one of the contestants who has garnered a lot of negative traction on the show. TV actor Sohel is known for his performance in Krishnaveni and the film Eureka. Akhil directly reached the finale through a task in the show. He has earned the Third Most Desirable Man in TV title and is well known for his performance in the Telugu TV serial Kalyani.

Samantha Akkineni hosted the Dussehra special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 after Nagarjuna, who is her father-in-law, had to fly down to Manali for a film shoot. Samantha made a mark for herself with her hosting skills.

This season recorded a TRP of 18.5 which is the highest rating among all the versions of the reality show aired in different Indian languages. Nagarjuna has managed to beat the numbers of the last season, which in itself was a sensational success. The premiere episode was viewed by 40% of Hyderabadâ€™s population. The viewership of the premiere increased by 20% as compared to the previous season.

Nagarjuna is currently working on Brahmastra and Wild Dog. Brahmastra is a Hindi action fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor form the star cast of this film. Fox Star Studios and Karan Joharâ€™s Dharma Productions are bankrolling this film. Pritam is composing the music. Wild Dog is a Telugu action thriller directed by debutante Ahishor Solomon. Nagarjuna, who plays NIA officer and encounter specialist ACP Vijay Varma, will share screen space with Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in this film, which is produced by Matinee Entertainment.

