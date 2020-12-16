Madhavan-Shraddha Srinath's 'Maara' digital premiere rescheduled

The film directed by Dhilip Kumar, was scheduled to release on December 17.

Flix Kollywood

R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath as a pair won audiences over with their performances in Vikram Vedha. The duo are reuniting for the upcoming Tamil romantic drama Maara which is inspired by the Malayalam hit film Charlie starring Dulquer and Parvathy in the lead.

Madhavan while promoting Nishabdam confirmed in a media interaction that his long-delayed Tamil film Maara will skip theatrical release and will head the OTT way. It has now been confirmed that the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 8.

The film directed by Dhilip Kumar, was scheduled to release on December 17. Earlier, director AL Vijay was supposed to direct this film but as he got busy with Thalaivi, Dilip Kumar, who had also directed an indie film called Kalki, was brought on board.

Talking about the film, Dhilip had told Times of India: “After a very long time, Madhavan is acting in a pure romance drama. He has done the Tanu Weds Manu films in Hindi, but in those, he had to act passively. This one will be a very charming character.” He also added that it was not a conscious decision to repeat the Vikram Vedha pair of Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath.

Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, the film also stars Sshivada Nair, Alexander Babu and Mouli. The film has music by Ghibran and lyrics by Thamarai.

Besides Maara, Madhavan also has his directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he plays the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. Simran plays Madhavan's wife in the film which will be simultaneously released in Tamil, English, and Hindi.

The film is based on the life of controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed in an espionage case and was later acquitted. In order to transform into the septuagenarian scientist, Madhavan sought the help of his Rang De Basanti co-star Aamir Khan. The role required him to put on weight as he plays the character at different stages of his life, from the age of 27 to 75. On being signed on for the project, Madhavan had said it’s going to be the most exciting film of his career.

(Content provided by Digital Native)