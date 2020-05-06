Medlife partners with Snapdeal to offer medicine delivery and lab testing services

Atom E-commerce

e-Health platform Medlife has partnered with Snapdeal to enable ordering medicines and full body health check-ups and curative diagnostic tests through Snapdeal’s platform. The idea behind this partnership, Medlife says, is to offer healthcare services to the homes of people across the country at affordable prices.

Users of Snapdeal can order medicines online with a valid prescription and Medlife’s delivery personnel, equipped with the necessary safety equipment, will deliver the order at the customer’s doorstep within 24 hours following order confirmation.

Medlife is offering an array of tests, including diabetes screening and thyroid profiling tests.

In addition to this, there is also the option of testing for COVID-19 at home, for users of Snapdeal, undertaken through the association with Medlife, if patients meet certain criteria.

After scheduling a test through Snapdeal’s platform, a certified-and-trained phlebotomist from Medlife will arrive at a pre-decided time slot to collect samples. Users do not incur any additional charges for sample collection and test results are shared within 48 hours in most cases.

“The availability of lab tests and medicines on Snapdeal serves a crucial need of our users and offers them a safe way to fulfil their medical needs. With Medlife’s reach, we will bring the convenience of medical testing from home and medicine delivery to our users in more than 400 big and small cities across India,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said in a statement.

“Medlife’s partnership with Snapdeal is an initiative undertaken not only to accelerate consumers’ transition to online platforms for purchasing medicines and diagnostic lab tests, but also to encourage social distancing from the perspective of safety,” Bhavesh Singhal, Head of Revenue, Medlife said in a statement.

Medlife claims that its on-ground personnel, phlebotomists and lab technicians follow strict guidelines on safety and go through regular temperature checks, apart from using all the necessary protective equipment for their own safety and that of customers or patients.