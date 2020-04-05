Medical team from Tvm volunteers to help Kasaragod deal with high COVID-19 cases

Kasaragod has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 123 as on April 4.

In order to tackle the shortage of medical staff in Kerala’s Kasaragod district, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the state government has sent a 25-member medical team from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning.

The team of doctors, nurses and other medical staff from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College volunteered to help the teams in Kasaragod, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

As of Saturday, 123 people are under treatment for the pandemic in Kasaragod district. No other district in Kerala currently has more than 50 COVID-19 cases.

“The medical team and the district administration in Kasaragod are doing a great work tackling the pandemic. But there is a shortage of human resources and other staff under the present circumstances, as more cases are being reported there. I am happy to see that the medical team from Thiruvananthapuram has volunteered to go and help them,” KK Shailaja said on Sunday, while wishing the medical team.

While the 25-member team will remain in Kasaragod for about 15 days, another team will leave for the district after this. The team from Thiruvananthapuram will work as five groups consisting of two doctors, two nurses and one nursing assistant each.

The Minister also said that the Medical College of Kasaragod, which is under construction, will be made into a COVID-19 hospital.

“Most of the people infected with COVID-19 are under treatment in Kasaragod General Hospital and in the district hospital. Work of one block of the Medical College has been completed. This will be made into a COVID-19 hospital,” said Minister Shailaja.

Isolation wards with about 200 beds and 20 intensive care units (ICU) are being set up in the hospital.

The issue of lack of specialist health facilities in Kasaragod district had come up after the nationwide lockdown began. About eight people in the district lost their lives as the Karnataka government blocked the roads to Mangaluru, and the patients were not able to reach hospitals on time. Compared to other districts of Kerala, Kasaragod does not have expert medical centres.

On Saturday, 11 people were found positive for coronavirus in Kerala. Out of this, six people were from Kasaragod district. As per the latest update, over 1.7 lakh people are under observation in the state.

