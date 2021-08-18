This medical student is selling vegetables in Hyderabad to make ends meet

T Anusha, the daughter of a security guard and a contract sweeper, needs Rs 15 lakh to finish her MBBS from the Kyrgyzstan International School of Medicine (KISM).

When the threat of COVID-19 emerged and universities were sending international students back home in 2019, T Anusha from Hyderabad was pursuing her degree at the Kyrgyzstan International School of Medicine (KISM) and was in the second year of her MBBS. While her classes continue online, Anusha’s financial situation two years on is dire. Now, she sells vegetables outside where she lives in the daytime and tutors school students in the evening just to make ends meet, and she struggles to continue her education.

“My father is a security guard in an apartment in Motinagar and we, a family of four, live in a small portion of it that was given to us for looking after it. My mother is a contract sweeper. She brings me vegetables and I sell them here in the daytime, while my brother, who is pursuing his degree, also works as a delivery boy during his free time,” Anusha says.

Despite her family’s financial situation, Anusha has studied well since she was young, and scored over 95% in both her Class 10 and intermediate exams. However, as she was not able to secure a full scholarship to study medicine in the state with her EAMCET marks, her friends suggested the KISM, where she thought she could complete her MBBS within Rs 25 lakh.

“We thought the funds could be managed partly through the family by taking loans and through scholarships. But despite applying several times, I did not secure any, as there were many hurdles. Meanwhile, after coming back to India, my mother met with an accident and I was hospitalised with COVID-19, because of which about Rs 5 lakh that we have borrowed for the fees were used up for treatment purposes and we are back to square one,” Anusha shares.

Anusha at KISM

Though she is applying for government schemes such as Vidya Lakshmi in Telangana, banks demanded surety before approving the loan. “I said that I would put my vegetable cart and certificates as surety because apart from that, we do not have anything. But they were denied and the bank asked for at least a house. We do not have a house; though the government promised a house for the poor, despite applying we could not get it for the last four years. How do I apply for the loan now?” she asks.

She further adds that she has met several public representatives for help, but it was of no use. “In one instance, when we went to meet an MLA, we were told by others to come with other residents of the colony so that our issue would be noticed. When I asked our neighbors, nobody came— they said that they would have come if it was about a water issue or a drainage problem. They said that this is an unrelated issue for them. It's very disappointing that there is no support from anyone,” she says.

Anusha was able to partially pay her fee for the third year; however, her funds have dried up and she is unable to pay for the fourth year of college. To finish her course, she is in need of Rs 15 lakh. If you are willing to help Anusha, you can contribute using the following details:

Account no : 127501000048916

IFSC Code : IOBA0001275

Bank Name : Indian Overseas Bank

Branch : Kalyan Nagar Branch, Hyderabad.