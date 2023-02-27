Medical student D Preethi who attempted suicide due to harassment, dies

Dharavathi Preethi, a first year postgraduate (MD) student in the department of Anaesthesia, succumbed at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Sunday.

Dharavathi Preethi, a postgraduate medical student of Kakatiya Medical College in Telangana's Warangal town, succumbed at a hospital in Hyderabad on February 26, Sunday night, four days after she allegedly attempted suicide due to harassment by her senior. Preethi, a first year student of the postgraduate (MD) in the department of Anaesthesia, succumbed at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where she was admitted on February 22 in a critical condition.

All the efforts by the doctors at NIMS to save the girl proved futile. According to the NIMS Medical Superintendent, she succumbed at 9.10 pm. He said despite continuous efforts by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors, she could not be saved.

Preethi's family members, relatives and leaders of various political parties and people's organisations began to protest at the hospital demanding justice. The body will be shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. Police have beefed up security around the hospital as a precautionary measure. Health Minister Harish Rao expressed condolences to the studentâ€™s family.

Warangal police on February 24 arrested Preethi's senior M A Saif, a second year student in the Department of Anaesthesia. Police said that targeted harassment of Preethi by her senior could have driven her to attempt suicide.

Police booked Saif for abetment to suicide. He was also booked under Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Anti-Ragging Act.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath said that insulting behavior also comes under ragging. According to police, Saif was making insulting comments about her in a WhatsApp group.

On February 20, Preethi complained to her father D Narendra about the harassment. He took up the issue with the police and subsequently the head of the department spoke to Saif and Preethi, separately, on February 21.

The girl was on duty at MGM Hospital on the night of February 21. The next morning she was found unconscious by the hospital staff. She was admitted in the same hospital and after her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.

