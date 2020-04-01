Media baron Ramoji Rao donates Rs 10 crore each to Andhra, Telangana relief fund

Rao, chairman of the Ramoji Group, said that the amount was credited online into the respective accounts of the CMRF.

Media baron Ramoji Rao on Tuesday donated a sum of Rs 10 crore each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chief ministers' relief fund (CMRF) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Rao, chairman of the Ramoji Group, said that the amount was credited online into the respective accounts since he could not meet the chief ministers in person because of the ongoing lockdown.

He wished the two chief ministers would succeed in their fight against coronavirus and people of the two Telugu states would be in the pink of their health.

Several industrialists from various sectors are coming forward to contribute to the CM Relief Fund in both the states.

In Telangana on Tuesday, representatives of companies and industrialists met Minister KT Rama Rao and handed over their cheques at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Divis Laboratories donated Rs 5 crore, while Granules India and ViRCHOW Petrochemical donated Rs 1 crore each. Several companies donated Rs 20 to 25 lakh to battle the pandemic. Companies including Madhavaram Constructions, Synthokem Labs Pvt Ltd, and others contributed Rs 10 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

Last week, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Company Limited (MEIL) announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the CMRF after MEIL MD, PV Krishna Reddy called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and handed over the cheque.

MEIL has also donated Rs 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh CMRF and the cheque was handed over to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

While Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has donated Rs 1 lakh to the CMRF, his Telangana counterpart, Tamilisai Soundararajan handed over a cheque of Rs 3.5 lakh, one month's salary, to the Telangana government.

