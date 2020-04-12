Meat shops to be shut in AP's Kurnool district to avoid gatherings amid lockdown

The Collector said that this was done to prevent the gathering of people, as it could spread the coronavirus further.

With cases of COVID-19 rising in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, Collector G Veerapandian on Saturday said that all meat shops under their jurisdiction would be shut down, to prevent the gathering of people, as it could spread the coronavirus further.

"It is to inform you that as many COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in various places of our district, the district administration has taken a decision to close all chicken and mutton selling shops (as part of a) containment strategy," a notice, which was sent to all municipal commissioners and Mandal Revenue Officers (MRO) in the district, stated.

As of Saturday night, Kurnool district has reported 82 cases as five results returned positive. This was followed by Guntur at 75, as the district reported 17 cases on Saturday alone. Nellore district has reported 48 cases of COVID-19 while Prakasam has 41. While Krishna district has reported 35 cases, the northernmost districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have not reported even a single case.

#CovidUpdates: 24 new cases reported in the state from 9PM yesterday; Guntur 17, Kurnool 5, One each in Prakasam and Kadapa districts. The total number of positive cases in the state increased to 405#APFightsCorona @AndhraPradeshCM @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/yZqwgh5W4Q â€” ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) April 11, 2020

Andhra Pradesh reported 24 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking its total cases to 405. Eleven patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, with six dying in the state till Saturday. As many as 388 persons are under treatment in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pitched for continuing the lockdown with a humane touch during a videoconference interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the total lockdown should be limited to designated red zone clusters, clarifying however that he would abide by Modi's decision on the issue.

