Meat, fish stalls and slaughterhouses to be shut during Chennai lockdown

A similar decision was announced during the previous lockdown as well, but the GCC revoked it after public outcry.

Ahead of the lockdown imposed in Chennai and parts of its neighbouring districts from June 19, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) ordered the closure of all meat shops in GCC limits till June 30.

In a press release on Thursday, the GCC officials stated that the decision has been taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus among the people. There are four slaughter houses within GCC limits â€” Perambur, Saidapet, Kallikuppam and Villivakkam â€” and numerous retail meat shops.

Slaughterhouses and the meat shops that sell chicken, mutton, beef and fish will be shut down for 12 days between June 19 and June 30. Corporation sources told TNM that the shops have been directed to shut down because of crowding witnessed at meat stalls during previous lockdowns. Sources also added that online sale of meat will not be allowed either.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on Monday declared that areas falling under Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts and under the city police jurisdiction, where the surge in COVID-19 cases remains unabated, will revert to stringent lockdown without several relaxations from June 19 to 30.

Two Sundays during the 12-day period shall just be short of total curfew with only milk supply and medical services exempted, he had announced.

While Tamil Nadu recorded a total of 52,334 positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the tally of Chennai stood in excess of 37,000 .

The arterial Anna Salai and the busy Kamaraj Salai in Chennai, besides other key roads will be closed for public transport while emergency vehicles like ambulances alone will be allowed to ply.

Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan urged the public to confine shopping for essential items like vegetables within a two km radius as asked by the government and said vehicles should not be used. They should instead walk to shops.

Even during the limited business hours social distancing and wearing of masks was mandatory and shopkeepers will have to provide sanitisers. Air conditioners have to remain switched off, he added.

"Medical emergency, autos and taxis plying to railway station and airport will be allowed. Any other vehicles without valid permission will not be permitted," he said, indicating they will be seized. E-passes issued earlier will not be valid during this period and they have to be revalidated, Viswanathan said.