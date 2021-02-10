Me Too: Timeline of what has happened in the Priya Ramani-MJ Akbar case so far

At least 20 women had accused former minister MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct in the Me Too movement of 2018.

news Me Too

Over two years since the Me Too movement rocked the Indian media industry, a verdict is expected in the defamation case filed by former minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani on Wednesday. Priya had spoken up against Akbar, recounting instances of inappropriate behaviour when he was her boss at Asian Age.

In the aftermath of the same, around 20 women journalists came forward over time, accusing Akbar of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault. Akbar denied the allegations, and said he would take legal action. Here’s a timeline of what has happened so far.

October 12, 2017: Journalist Priya Ramani publishes an open letter in Vogue.in titled, “To the Harvey Weinsteins of the World.” The article was addressed to an anonymous “male boss” and a 1994 incident that took place in a hotel room.

October 9, 2018: MJ Akbar is accused of innappropriate behavious and sexual harassment by multiple women. Ramani revealed on October 8 that the ‘male editor’ she had written about in 2017 had been referring to Akbar. It marked one of the first major moment’s of India’s MeToo movement.

October 14, 2018: MJ Akbar says he will take legal action after the allegations emerge. He has been accused by over a dozen women at this point.

October 15, 2018: MJ Akbar files a criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani, who was the first to come forward with her account. The case has been filed in New Delhi’s Patiala House Court through Akbar’s advocates, Karanjawala and Co, in what is being viewed as an attempt to intimidate.

October, 17 2018: MJ Akbar resigns as Union Minister of State (MoS). Sixteen women have named the Minister of State External Affairs in their Me Too accounts at this point. He has been accused of sexual harassment by over 20 women.

November 2, 2018: Pallavi Gogoi, the chief business editor for NPR, accuses MJ Akbar of rape in an editorial publsihed in the Washington Post.

December 13, 2018: The Editors Guild of India suspends Akbar.

January 29, 2019: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal asks Priya Ramani to appear before the court on February 25.

May 4, 2019: The trial begins at Rouse Avenue Court complex

May 20, 2019: MJ Akbar is cross questioned and denies asking Ramani to come to his hotel room.

November 18, 2020: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja who has been hearing the case has been transferred out of Rouse Avenue court.

December 20, 2019: Journalist Ghazala Wahab recounts allegations against Akbar and takes stand in court as a witness for Priya Ramani. In 2018, Ghazala had tweeted: “I wonder when the floodgates will open about @mjakbar.”

September 5, 2020: Priya Ramani stands by her allegations and says they were disclosed in “good faith” and for “public good” and therefore to not amount of defamation.

October 13, 2020: The judge announces that the case will have to be shifted to another court because it does not have jurisdiction to hear the case, two years later.

November 25, 2020: Priya Ramani refuses any settlement between her and MJ Akbar in the criminal defamation complaint filed against her.

January 27, 2021: Akbar calling allegations false undermines women's experiences: Priya Ramani to court

February 1, 2021: Verdict reserved for Feb 10.

February 10, 2021: Court expected to pronounce verdict in case.