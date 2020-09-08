MDMA drug bust: NCB questions Bengaluru Congress corporator’s son in Mumbai

Yashas, son of corporator Keshavamurthy, was summoned for questioning by NCB on Friday.

Bengaluru Congress corporator from Mahalakshmipuram, Keshavamurthy’s son Yashas on Monday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug bust conducted simultaneously in Mumbai and Bengaluru in August.

According to the NCB, the sleuths went to Keshavamurthy’s residence on Friday and delivered the notice summoning his son Yashas for questioning. According to the NCB, Yashas’s name allegedly came up during the interrogation of an accused named Rahman, a drug peddler, who was arrested in Bengaluru.

NCB sources said that Yashas had allegedly switched off his mobile phone when the officers tried to reach him. Subsequently, on Friday, the NCB conducted raids on the Congress corporator’s residence in Rajajinagar and delivered the notice for Yashas’s summons to Keshavamurthy. Speaking to TNM, Keshavamurthy said, “My son has gone to Bombay (Mumbai) to answer the NCB’s questions. He will submit his answers in the next two or three days. We are not worried at all. We expect him home after he submits his answers.”

NCB sources said that Yashas’s name came up during the interrogation of an arrested accused in a drug bust case, named Rahman and that the Mumbai wing of the NCB summoned him for questioning. “We wanted to know if there is a link between the drug bust in Mumbai and Bengaluru on August 10 and the drugs Rahman procured from Germany. We suspect they were part of the same gang,” the NCB added.

Rahman had allegedly procured 750 MDMA pills from Germany on July 31 and was arrested by the NCB on August 22. He had absconded after the NCB recovered a huge cache of drugs from the Foreign Post Office on July 31. Rahman is a commerce graduate and was allegedly selling MDMA and other synthetic drugs to college and school students. He had allegedly procured the MDMA pills from the dark web in exchange for bitcoins. Upon interrogating Rahman, the police arrested Anikha D, Anoop and Ravindran from three different locations in Bengaluru on August 28.

The accused were taken to Mumbai for questioning after connections between the MDMA bust in Bengaluru and Mumbai emerged. On August 10, the NCB’s Mumbai wing arrested a couple from Navi Mumbai for allegedly ordering ecstasy from Belgium, just like Anikha, Anoop and Ravindran allegedly had. All accused in these cases are being questioned in Mumbai.