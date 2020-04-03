Matrix Partners India and SAIF Partners co-lead $4 mn investment in Camp K12

Camp K12 is a startup engaged in operating a global online school for children from kindergarten to standard 12.

Camp K12, a startup engaged in operating a global online school for children from kindergarten to standard 12, usually referred to as K-12, has raised $4 million. This is a seed round and the key investors in this round are Matrix Partners India and SAIF Partners.

The business model of Camp K12 involves connecting the students online and offering them interactive courses, generally in the form of games and other live-learning methods. The company recruits teachers for the various subjects. Camp K12 covers virtually all key subjects, again, referred to as STEM subjects. These would include Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Computer Science, IT and so on. The launch in India has started with coding for kids. The founders have experience in this vertical.

The two co-founders, Anshul Bhagi and Sandeep Bhagi, have worked in top multinational firms like McKinsey, Microsoft and Google and Apple Inc. Their combined experience and exposure is brought to the table in running the business at Camp K12.

The founders of Camp K12 explain that they are trying to change the way education is imparted to children. In their view, there has not been a major transformation in the way the learning process has been framed in the schools for the past 100 years. They aim to set a new trend for the next 100 years and are quite excited at the prospect of bringing about this revolution through Camp K12.

The founders believe the market for virtual classrooms and videos-based learning beyond the normal academic studies in the traditional school environment, will be the future and parents and students will take to it fast.

The investors are also convinced that Camp K12 will bring in a radical change to the education sector and have reposed their faith in the startup with their investments.

Matrix Partners India and SAIF Partners need no introduction in the Indian startup scene. They have consistently picked up startups to invest in and have found them all grow into useful and profitable organisations.