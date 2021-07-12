‘Mathrukavacham’: Kerala’s campaign for vaccinating pregnant women against COVID-19

There will be special days for vaccinating pregnant women at district levels.

news COVID-19 vaccination

A campaign to vaccinate all pregnant women in Kerala against COVID-19 will begin soon, under the name 'Mathrukavacham', said Health Minister Veena George. ASHA workers at ward level will be responsible for the registration of all pregnant women in their respective wards, for COVID-19 vaccination.

Those who can register on their own will be encouraged to do so, said a release from the Minister's office. But those who do not have access to smartphones or computers will get the help of ASHA workers in their wards. Health workers shall ensure that all the pregnant women in a sub centre get registered and get vaccinated.

There will be special days for vaccinating pregnant women at district levels. Facilities will be made at vaccination centres to avoid their interaction with others who come for vaccination (in light of the pandemic).

Read: Pregnant women in India can take the COVID-19 vaccine

The release also said that COVID-19 can seriously affect the health of pregnant women. It can get worse in women above 35 years of age, who are overweight, or who have co-morbidities like diabetes or blood pressure. It can also affect the health of the unborn child. Minister Veena said that it is therefore very important for pregnant women to get vaccinated. They can be administered with any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Pregnant women can take the vaccine during any stage of the pregnancy, Minister Veena said. It will be even better if the women can get both doses of the vaccine while they are pregnant. However, if a woman gets COVID-19 while she is pregnant, she can take the vaccine only after child birth.

Other precautions followed by anyone taking vaccine are also applicable for pregnant women - as continuing to wear masks even after getting vaccinated, keeping hands clean and maintaining physical distance with others.