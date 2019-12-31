'Master' is Vijay's next with Lokesh Kanagaraj, first-look out

Kollywood

The first look poster confirms April 2020 release.

The first look of Vijay’s upcoming film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj has been released on New Year’s Eve. Titled Master, the first look poster shows a blurry image of Vijay rotating an object. The first look poster confirms April 2020 release.

Previously called Thalapathy 64, the film also starts Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Arjun Das and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under his banner XB Creators, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera while Philomin Raj will take care of editing. According to sources, Andrea will be seen in a never before character in the film. Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumours that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. Malavika Mohanan, last seen playing a key role in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, will play the female lead.

Malayalam star Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries fame was roped in to play an important negative role in this film. However, Antony who was supposed to join the team during its Shimoga schedule, opted out of the project stating date clashes. The makers then roped in Arjun Das as a replacement. RJ-turned-actor Arjun Das, made heads turn as the ruthless Anbu in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi.

Mollywood actor Lintu Rony, 96 fame Gouri G Kishan, and web series Aaha Kalyanam fame Brigida are three other actors who will be seen in this film. This film marks the first-time collaboration of actor Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who rose to fame with Maanagaram.

Vijay was last seen in Bigil directed by Atlee. Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, the film also starred Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles. Interestingly, Vijay’s Bigil and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi had released for Deepavali on October 25 this year. While Bigil had its expected opening, Kaithi’s fame grew by word of mouth. Actor Karthi, who played the lead role in this film, received appreciation for his performance in it.