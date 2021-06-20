Massive fire breaks out in pharma company near Hyderabad, no casualties

Kukatpally District Fire Officer, Sudhakar Rao, told TNM that no casualties have been reported and that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

A massive fire broke out in the manufacturing unit of a pharmaceutical company, located in the outskirts of Hyderabad, at around 7 pm on June 19, Saturday. It reportedly took 9 to 10 hours for fire officials to control the fire. No loss of life has been reported. The extent of property damage and the exact cause of the accident is being investigated by fire officials.

The incident occurred at Alphabet, a pharmaceutical company located in Jaganguda village of Shameerpet, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, near the Karimnagar Highway on the Outer Ring Road. The fire control room said that they received a call regarding the accident at around 7 pm on Saturday, and soon after the Cyberabad police and fire officials reached the spot.

Shameerpet Station Fire Officer, Poorna Kumar, speaking to The News Minute said that the fire first broke out in the manufacturing unit of the plant and went on to spread to the storeroom/ warehouse beside it, this led to a massive fire.

He further added that there were 20 fire personnel at the location to douse the fire, as well as three fire engines from Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, and Shameerpet. Around 70 water tankers were used to control the fire over the night.

Meanwhile, Kukatpally District Fire officer, Sudhakar Rao, speaking to The News Minute added that the pharma company was in operation at the time of the accident and there were 7 to 8 workers on the premises, who managed to escape the fire. The officer has confirmed that there were no casualties reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The massive fire engulfed the area with smoke and created panic in the nearby industrial area. Even after dousing the fire, it broke out a second time in the early hours of Sunday as well, said, fire officials. The Cyberabad police officials and the fire officials are still at the spot monitoring the situation.

