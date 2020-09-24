Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat, no casualties reported

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out after three consecutive blasts shook the Surat plant at around 3 am.

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat, Gujarat on Thursday at around 3 AM. The fire was brought under control and no casualties or injuries were reported, according to the officials. The official Twitter handle of the ONGC said, “A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person.”

“Fire at Hazira Plant has been completely extinguished. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations at the earliest,” It said on Twitter.

Initial reports said that three consecutive blasts took place at the Hazira ONGC plant. This led to the massive fire which could be seen even from a distance. Various news reports indicate that the blast had taken place in two terminals at the plant.

Dr Dhaval Patel, the Collector of Surat, told ANI, “Around 3 am, three consecutive blasts took place at ONGC Hazira Plant which led to the fire. Firefighters present at spot. No casualty reported so far. The activity of depressurizing the pressurized gas system underway by ONGC officials.”

Patel further said that the cause of the fire will be determined after the cooling operations are completed. He went on to say that other plants in the vicinity are functioning normally. He also indicated that the plant will be partially operational in two or three hours.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said the fire was in the 36-inch Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline. Reports indicate that the Hazira plant processes gas from the Bassein gas field, which lies off the coast of Maharashtra, south of Gujarat.

This is the second mishap that took place in a state-owned oil company in recent months. An oil well in Assam, owned by Oil India Limited has been on fire since the month of June this year. Natural gas and oil condensate began leaking in the oil well in May and the leakage caught on fire on June 9.