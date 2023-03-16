Massive fire in Bengaluruâ€™s Turahalli forest, cause unknown

The extent of damage caused by the forest fire in Bengaluruâ€™s Turahalli remains uncertain even as officials work to assess the impact on the environment and wildlife.

A massive forest fire broke out in Bengaluruâ€™s Turahalli forest on the evening of Wednesday, March 15. The fire was spotted near Banashankari 6th Stage's 80 Ft Road and rapidly spread to other areas of the forest, burning the bushy vegetation and engulfing the region in dense smoke.

The fire in Turahalli has added to the over 2,000 incidents that have occurred in Karnataka in the past year. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the extent of the damage caused by the fire is yet to be ascertained due to the darkness.

According to The Hindu, the fire in Turahalli broke out at around 6.45 pm in a hillock, and the fire services personnel were called in for assistance. The fire was contained, and the situation is under control. Forest fires can have catastrophic effects on wildlife and their habitats, as well as the air quality and the health of nearby communities.

Turahalli saw fires early in 2021 as well. In March that year, a massive fire was reported near the southern boundary of the forest, and officials said that the blaze was due to human activity. The area had tall dry grass which a few miscreants had set fire to, forest officials told Deccan Herald.