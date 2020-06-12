Massive disparity as Karnataka BJP RS nominees, Kharge, Deve Gowda reveal assets

Ashok Gasti, one of the BJP nominees, stated that he does not even own a car in his affidavit.

news Politics

The assets of nominees for the June 9 Rajya Sabha biennial elections from Karnataka revealed a stark contrast in figures between veteran leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Deve Gowda, and BJP's relatively unknown party workers - Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti.

According to affidavits, the four candidates filed along with their nominations on June 9, BJP's candidate Ashok Gasti from Raichur district does not even own a car, has not filed income tax returns and has only Rs 1 lakh in cash.

"In contrast, Kharge declared assets valued at Rs 9.8 crore, while his wife's assets are valued at Rs 9.2 crore," his affidavit revealed. Kharge's liabilities, including that of his wife, are Rs 23.7 lakh.

Similarly, BJP's other nominee, Eranna Kadadi from Belagavi, owns assets worth Rs 2.32 crore, as per his affidavit. Some of the assets in the movable category of Kadadi include a revolver worth Rs 60,000 and a petrol bunk with working capital and assets valued at Rs 45.6 lakh.

His liabilities are estimated to be Rs 1.9 lakh, according to his affidavit.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, 87, declared assets valued at Rs 1.13 crore while his wife's assets are worth Rs 7.4 crore.

Gasti, 56, and his family members, including wife and two daughters, did not file I-T returns over the past five years claiming their income was below the limit. "As income tax below limit hence no return of income filed," said Gasti's affidavit.

Gasti, his wife and one daughter have insurance policies for an assured sum of Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. He and his family have no liabilities. He rides a two-wheeler he bought for Rs 25,000 in 2007. He had a scooter worth Rs 3,500 bought in 1996.

"Gasti's wife and daughters have gold ornaments weighing 110 grams," said his affidavit. His total assets have been valued at Rs 2,85,673 while that of his wife and two daughters is Rs 8,54,375.

With IANS inputs