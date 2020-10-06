Masks compulsory, 50% seating, AC control: New rules for movie theatres

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the reopening of movie theatres from October 15, under certain conditions.

news Unlock 5.0

The Union Government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the reopening of movie theatres in the country, which have been allowed to open at 50% capacity from October 15. Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said that face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls and while watching the movie, and alternate seats will be left vacant for physical distancing. Seats that are not to be occupied shall be marked as such, the minister said.

The Union Minister also announced that minute-long films or announcements on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene will be shown before a show, before and after the interval to spread awareness among people about COVID-19.

The movie shows will have a staggered time table for different screens and the audience shall be encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission as well.

Thermal screening will be carried out and only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed to enter the theatre.

The Union government has said that there should be ample provision for washing hands and hand sanitizers should be placed across the theatres. Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, and other areas will be carried out. For single screen theatres, more counters at the box office shall be opened for purchase of tickets and digital modes of payments will be encouraged for payment. Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day and advance booking will be allowed to avoid crowding. Proper floor markers shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office. Contact numbers of patrons shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing.

Air circulation within the theatre shall be ensured and the temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30°C. Cross ventilation shall also be ensured.

The use of Arogya Setu App shall be advised to all and spitting shall be strictly prohibited in the premises.

At the food counters, only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed and no delivery of food will be allowed inside the movie hall. There will be multiple sales counters for food and beverage to ensure physical distancing.

Measures will be ensured for the safety of sanitation staff and they will be provided with adequate provisions like gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc.