Amidst reports that Telangana has withdrawn the mask policy in the state, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Thursday, April 21 clarified that the mask policy is still in force. “So far the Telangana state government has not withdrawn the wearing of masks; that is still enforced, and if somebody is not wearing masks, a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed,” the DPH said.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the DPH said that Telangana has crossed the worst phase, referring to the omicron and delta waves. “The only concern we now have is the XE variant,” the DPH said. The XE variant cases have been reported in Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. He said that the symptoms of the XE variant are mild. “It is not as severe as the Delta variant. We anticipate that the XE variant will be mostly like a flu. SARS CoV-2 is already going towards the endemic stage. By December, SARS CoV-2 will reach the endemic stage where it will be treated like a normal flu,” the DPH said.

He however urged everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, like wearing a mask, and taking the vaccine. Though COVID-19 cases in some states like Delhi and Haryana have been witnessing a surge, Srinivasa Rao said that Telangana need not introduce any new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. “In another two months, lots of marriages are going to be held, and there is no need to introduce any restrictions. The only precaution to follow is to get vaccinated and wear a mask, that too when you are in a crowd.”

Further, the DPH said that in Telangana, 98% of the eligible population have been vaccinated, and 93% have seroconversion (implying that 93% of the population is immune to the virus).

The DPH predicted that there would not be a fourth wave of coronavirus, and in case it does, it will only affect those who did not get vaccinated including children.

According to the DPH, 106% of the population belonging to the 18+ age category have been administered the first dose of vaccine, while the second dose has been given to 99.75% of the population in the 18+ age category.

He also revealed that not many are interested in getting the ‘precaution dose’ as the severity of the cases is low.