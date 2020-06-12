Masai School launches India’s first ever Android Developer bootcamp

Atom Software Development

Masai School, which says it is India’s first military style coding school, on Friday announced the launch of India’s first-ever Android Developer bootcamp. The 6-month program is primarily targeted towards giving a head-start to aspirants who wish to build a career in Android Development, and is open to applicants from all educational backgrounds, with no prerequisite of tech based education or work experience. The minimum eligibility to sign up is 12th pass.

Post a selection round, learners can enrol for the program by signing an Income Sharing Agreement (ISA) which allows one to pay the program fee at a later stage after securing a job. The ISA stipulates that once a student gets a job of minimum Rs 5 lakh per annum, he/she pays back 15% of the monthly income for a period of 3 years, and the total to be paid back is Rs 3 lakh.

The 6-month Android Developer program is designed with a focus on skill building by helping learners to first strengthen their basics in coding and Java, before diving deep into Android. All classes are live sessions along with real-time assignments to help build problem-solving techniques. The program consists of 1000+ hours of coding, 100+ hours of logic and problem solving, 100+ hours of soft skills, 10+ projects and two hackathons. In addition, there will be two demo days, five mock interviews and 24 guest lectures by industry leaders.

Recent industry reports have shown that Android developer job roles are in demand and make for 72% of the mobile pool. At the outset of the launch, Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, Masai School, said, “Smartphones have today redefined digitalisation and post the pandemic, we have witnessed the role of digital solutions and mobile apps providing continuity solutions. With businesses rushing to recruit top-notch android developers, the demand for talent in this area is unexpectedly and quickly increasing. Our Android Developer program is designed based on industry requirements and follows an outcome-based approach that focuses on building a strong foundation in coding and Android. At the end of the program, our learners will possess the skillset to meet the evolving demands of the industry, making for a job ready workforce.”

On completion of the program, students will be equipped with the skills required to independently develop any kind of Android application using Kotlin or Java, and release it on the Google Play Store. Masai School will also assist learners with placement opportunities and job interview preparation which is also a part of the curriculum.

Across the last one year, Masai School has seen six batches of learners fulfil their dreams of building a career as software developers. With three campuses, two in Bengaluru and one in Patna, more than 55% of Masai’s learners are from non-computer science backgrounds, close to 70% hail from non-metros and 60% from economically weaker sections of the society.