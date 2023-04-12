Marvel Studios releases teaser trailer of The Marvels, promises a women-led story

For fans of Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khanâ€”one of the few South Asian superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)---the new The Marvels teaser trailer must be exciting news. The trailer, which dropped on April 11, promises the return of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) better known as Captain Marvel, who after her standalone movie, was last seen in Avengers: Endgame. The Marvels fits into Phase 5 of the sprawling MCU, with popular characters like Nick Fury coming back on screen.

Releasing on November 10 this year in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, The Marvels promises several firsts for the MCU. Kamala Khan was brought to live-action from her long comic run last year in the Tv series Ms Marvel, led by Iman Vellani. The Marvels will be the first time audiences will see her on the big screen. The movie is directed by Nia DiCosta, known for her sequel to the 1990s Blaxploitation-era film The Candyman, which she directed and co-wrote with the celebrated horror movie director Jordan Peele. This will make The Marvels the first MCU film to be directed by a Black woman.

With the Black Panther movies, Shang-chi, Ms Marvel, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and more, the MCU has slowly been moving towards creating a more inclusive franchise. The Marvels will also see the return of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), making it a film to look out for with a racially diverse, women-led cast.

The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Lashana Lynch, Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Gemma Chan, K-drama star and singer Park Seo-Joon, and others.