Maruti Suzuki to supply ventilators, masks and protective clothing to fight COVID-19

Hyundai too, has given an immediate order to import COVID-19 advanced diagnostics testing kits from South Korea, which will be shared with hospitals in different states.

Money Coronavirus

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has partnered with AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators as it looks to assist in the production of ventilators, masks and other protective equipment.

“MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators. The intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month,” the company said in a statement.

However, AgVa Healthcare will be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them.

Maruti will use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes.

“Any other assistance required would also be provided. MSIL would also help, to the required extent to arrange financing, and obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable the higher production. MSIL would provide these services free of cost to AgVa Healthcare,” the company added.

In addition, Krishna Maruti Limited, a joint venture of MSIL with Ashok Kapur, would be manufacturing 3-ply masks for supply to the Haryana and Central governments. Production is expected to start as soon as all approvals are received. Ashok Kapur will provide 2 million masks free of cost as his own contribution.

And for protective clothing, Bharat Seats Limited, a joint venture of MSIL with the Relan family, would be manufacturing protective clothing as soon as all approvals are in place.

Meanwhile, Hyundai has given an order to import COVID-19 advanced diagnostics testing kits from South Korea which will be shared with hospitals in different states. This is being done through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation

“As part of our global direction ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to support Government of India’s spirited fight against COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards advanced diagnostics testing kits will help over 25000 patients," S S Kim, managing director, Hyundai India reportedly said.

As per a Livemint report, the central government reached out to Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, Honda Cars India and Maruti Suzuki India on March 24 to explore the possibility of manufacturing ventilators at their factories in collaboration with nine existing ventilator manufacturers.