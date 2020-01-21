Maruti Suzuki to showcase coupe-style electric concept car ‘FUTURO-e’ at Auto Expo 2020

The FUTURO-e has been conceptualized and designed in India

India’s largest automobile company Maruti Suzuki India Limited will use the Auto Expo 2020 platform to showcase what it calls the FUTURO-e, a concept car built as a cross between a coupe and a SUV and is an electric car.

The company says the car will revolutionise green mobility. The design of this new concept has been conceptualized in India. Making a marketing pitch for the vehicle, the company says it is targeted at the aspirational youth who seek bold expressions.

It had already been reported earlier that Suzuki has tied up with its Japanese counterpart Toyota India to work on an electric car offering for the Indian market and possibly for exports as well. It is not clear from the statement put out by Maruti Suzuki India if this FUTURO-e is part of this joint effort.

The company’s Senior Executive Director (Engineering), CV Raman has stated at the event to introduce the FUTURO-e that it represents their vision for the Indian automobile market. He says the concept car “draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature.”

“The design of Concept FUTURO-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with a SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of Utility Vehicles in India,” he added.

If you are fond of new car designs and concepts and want to know what Suzuki has been able to come up with for the Generation Z, you should be attending the Auto Expo 2020 The Motor Show that kicks off in Greater Noida from February 7, 2020.