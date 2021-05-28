Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai: Carmakers extend warranty, free service amid COVID-19

Luxury automobile manufacturers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz have also extended warranty and free servicing period of their vehicles in light of the COVID-19 induced disruption.

In light of the second wave of COVID-19, several automakers have extended free service and warranty for the benefit of customers. Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India has extended 'free service, warranty' up to June 2021 for free service and warranty expiring between March 15 and May 31, 2021. According to Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, since customers in several states are facing restricted movement, this extension is expected to give them some relief.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), has announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty and free services by two months for its customers that are unable to avail services due to lockdown conditions in their cities or states. Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “During these challenging times, Hyundai has initiated multiple programs to expedite relief to people across the country by delivering lifesaving Medicare oxygen equipment. Also, we have announced the extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service to our customers by 2 months to ensure adequate support during these challenging times.”

Hyundai said it will also provide support through its 24X7 roadside assistance program thereby ensuring help in case of any emergency. Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360 degrees digital and contact-less service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, pick & drop from home/ office to online payment facility, a touch-free service experience will be extended to customers, the company said.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced the extension of warranty and service period (not kilometres) on its entire range of vehicles till July 31, 2021. This will be applicable for those customers whose warranty is due to expire between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021. According to Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President & Head – Sales & Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., "The second wave of COVID-19 has once again restricted our customers from sending their vehicles for scheduled service maintenance or repairs. We want to offer our customers a hassle-free ownership experience as they will continue to have unrestricted personalised as well as digital & contactless sales and service support.”

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and MG Motor have also extended warranty and service validity of all schedules due in April and May. Toyota has extended warranty and customer-paid extended warranty period by one month in the states where restrictions have been imposed, while MG Motor customers will be able to avail their schedules until July 31, 2021. Under the company’s 'Customer Connect Program 2.0' initiative, TKM has also extended prepaid service packages. “We are aware of the extreme difficulties faced by our customers during this pandemic and the uncertainties it has brought. Our “Customer Connect Program 2.0” is a step further to build confidence and show our commitment to our valued customers by ensuring seamless communication and hassle-free processes to ensure customer convenience & utmost safety. Our dealerships will continue their efforts to support our customers, and as a responsible corporate citizen we are extending our support to even take care of vehicle sanitisation used by frontline warriors,” TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said.

Tata Motors has extended the warranty and free service period of passenger cars which was due to expire between April 31, 2021, and May 31, 2021, till June 30, 2021. In order to mitigate the challenges faced by customers in current times, Renault India has announced extensions on warranty and periodic free service schedules for its customers. The extension would be applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021. These services will be extended up to July 31, 2021. Renault India said its 24X7 roadside assistance will be available for its customers in case of an emergency.

Skoda Auto has extended its warranty, scheduled maintenance services and SuperCare maintenance plans, which were due between April and June, to July 31, 2021. The company is also extending its roadside assistance policies, which would otherwise expire between April and May, until June 30, 2021.

Luxury automobile manufacturers have also extended warranty as well as free servicing period of their products in light of the ongoing COVID-induced disruption. India's largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has announced the extension of its warranty and service plans, which were due to expire between April 15 and May 31, till June 30. Customers can now also report any insurance claims up to June 30. They can also call up a Mercedes-Benz dealership to renew their insurance policy and receive it over email. Audi’s standard warranty, extended warranty and service plans which were set to expire during the lockdown periods of April and May 2021, will now be valid till June 30, 2021.