Maruti Suzuki extends warranty, service validity of customer vehicles till June 30

Customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end between March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020.

Money Coronavirus

Taking a leaf from the government, the country's largest automobile company Maruti Suzuki has decided to extend the validity period of warranty and service of customer vehicles falling due during the period of lockdown.

It has decided that customer vehicles, whose free service, warranty and extended warranty are scheduled to end in the period from March 15, 2020 to April 30, 2020 are now being extended up to June 30, 2020.

"To support customers during nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced a series of steps for the extension of warranty and service of customer vehicles," the company said in a statement.

The decision has been taken in view of numerous customer queries over the validity of warranty and service post lockdown as people were unable to move their personal vehicle during the period.

The company is also issuing a series of messages to its customers on how to keep their vehicle in working condition during the lockdown.

Along with companies, the government has also taken a series of steps to extend compliance of various tax related issues by a period of three months till June 30.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Saturday said it has entered into an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare to scale up the production of ventilators.

According to the company, through this arrangement it intends to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

"AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them,” the company said in a statement.

MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes.

MSIL would also help to arrange financing and obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable the higher production.

MSIL would provide these services free of cost to AgVa Healthcare.