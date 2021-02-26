Maruti Suzuki and IIM Bangalore shortlist 26 startups for incubation program

Atom Startups

Maruti Suzuki India Limited in partnership with Nadathur S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the startup hub at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), on Friday announced the list of 26 shortlisted mobility startups for a 9-month extensive incubation program.

The collaboration, announced in August 2020, is a first-of-its-kind initiative by an automobile manufacturing company. It will help startups to channelise their efforts to bring industry-ready solutions and become large scale businesses.

The selected startups will undergo a 3-month pre-incubation journey during which they will be engaged in various sessions, workshops, peer-to-peer learning activities while they receive regular one-on-one mentoring and advisory sessions. Networking events, mock-pitches and interaction with investors will be major highlights of the initiative. Post this, the ventures will be allowed to pitch for incubation and funding and the selected ventures will be taken forward for a further six-months incubation journey.

Speaking on the initiative, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “I am happy to learn that some of the brightest ideas have come from the startups focusing on technology. They have created business-ready solutions relevant for industry. Through our partnership with IIM Bangalore, we are excited to foster and encourage some of the most innovative startups in the country. The incubation program will help the startups become large scale businesses, and also help industry with practical and technology-led solutions that bring efficiency and value to business functions.”

The 26 startups have been shortlisted amongst over 400 applications received from across the country. The selection panel comprising experts from Maruti Suzuki and NSRCEL evaluated the applicants and interviewed over 120 entrepreneurs.

Prof Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chairperson, NSRCEL, said, “Mobility is evolving at a rapid pace in India and is projected to reach 90 billion by 2030, with significant growth expected in ride hailing, shared mobility and more. We are therefore proud to collaborate with Maruti Suzuki, who we share a similar drive with, in developing mobility solutions for a better and more connected future. Together we aim to deliver fresh thinking and innovative solutions to the existing mobility ecosystem.”