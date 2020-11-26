‘Maradona has a big place in the hearts of Kerala football fans’: Pinarayi pays tribute

Football is the most beautiful sport in the world and Maradona was the most popular star in that, Pinarayi wrote.

Outside Argentina, apparently it will be in Kerala that Maradona has the most fans, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as he condoled the death of the all-time great. “He is a legendary football player, who always stood brave on the socialist side,” Pinarayi wrote on Facebook after the news of Maradona’s demise.

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest football players the world has ever seen, passed away on Wednesday night, at the age of 60. Maradona, who underwent a brain surgery last month, reportedly succumbed to a heart attack.

“The people of Kerala also mourn the death of the iconic football player Maradona, along with the football fans of the world,” Pinarayi Vijayan wrote. Football is the most beautiful sport in the world and Maradona was the most popular star in that, he said.

“This magical player has a big place in the heart of football lovers of Kerala ever since the 1986 world cup was raised by Argentina. When (football) world cup is held in any corner of the world, it will be in this small Kerala, his (Maradona’s) pictures will be raised the most,” the CM wrote.

Pinarayi also reminisced about Maradona’s goal in the 1986 World Cup. “Maradona's goal in the 1986 World Cup getting past the five English players and famous goalkeeper Peter Shilton was the most beautiful and smartest goal the world has seen. It will remain so for longer,” he added.

Though Argentina is powerful in the world of football, it was Maradona who brought the country to the summit of football, the CM said. “Maradona being a close friend of Cuba and Fidel Castro is proof of his anti-imperial stand. The legendary footballer has always stood brave on the socialist side,” Pinarayi said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also condoled Maradona’s death. “You don’t have death till the time the world remains,” Chennithala wrote on Facebook.

Kerala Minister KK Shailaja and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor also condoled Maradona’s demise. “RIP #DiegoMaradona. God has reclaimed His hand,” Shashi Tharoor wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the state Minister for Sports E P Jayarajan announced that November 26 and 27 will be marked as days of mourning in remembrance of the star. “Lakhs of fans in Kerala are grieving, not being able to believe this,” he said.

