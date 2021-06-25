Many stars in a single frame: Photo of Mollywood actors and spouses goes viral

Nazriya and Fahadh, Dulquer and Amal, Prithviraj and Surpriya are all in the photo, thatâ€™s being shared a lot.

Flix Entertainment

On the face of it, it is just a photo of three couples all dressed up, perhaps for a party or an impromptu get-together. Only, these are very familiar faces, some of the most popular actors in new gen Malayalam cinema. Nazriya is in front of them all with Fahadh Faasil on the right, both well-known and well-adored actors, and a married couple. Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan are behind, all smiles, both top stars in Mollywood. Their spouses Supriya -- also a producer of many Prithviraj movies -- and Amal Sufiya are alongside Nazriya.

All are dressed in matching dark clothes, the women with their hair let loose and the men bearing beards. Expectedly, with an ensemble of popular stars in one frame, the photo has gone viral, fans flocking to Instagram with their 'likes' and comments.

Nazriya, Dulquer and Fahadh have acted together in Anjali Menonâ€™s Bangalore Days in 2014, just months before Nazriya and Fahadh announced their marriage. Dulquer and Nazriya have played partners in a few films together in the past, like Salala Mobiles and Samsaram Arogyathinu Hanikaram.

It was in 2018 that Prithviraj and Nazriya come together in a film for the first time. It was another Anjali Menon film called Koode which was celebrated for Nazriyaâ€™s and Anjaliâ€™s comeback after four years.

Nazriya and Prithviraj â€“ both active on Instagram â€“ often share photos of their get-togethers. Nazriya also puts pictures of her visits to Dulquer and Amalâ€™s posing with their little daughter Mariam. Dulquer too is pretty active on Instagram. However Fahadh has no account at all. A recent note he posted online, sharing his bond with Nazriya, presented a rare personal side of the actor.

The actors are also expecting new releases in the coming days. Prithviraj starrer Cold Case, a Malayalam thriller, will be released on Amazon Prime on June 30. And Fahadh Faasil is awaiting the release of Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. He recently announced that the movie will be released through OTT platforms. Dulquer has two big releases coming â€“ Kurup and Salute. Nazriyaâ€™s upcoming film is in Telugu â€“ Ante Sundaraniki.