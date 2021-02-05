Many Indian footballers voice support for protesting farmers

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh also sent out a loud message by tweeting “Stop hate for profit”. He also used the hashtag #StandWithFarmers.

While several Indian cricketers have tweeted with #IndiaTogether hashtags to counter international voices speaking in support of the farmers' protest, many footballers have chosen a different goalpost. With celebrities kicking the ball this way and that after the Ministry of External Affairs (over)reacted to pop singer Rihanna's tweet, many footballers like Former Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters midfielder Darren Caldeira have made it clear that they support the farmers.

“Students are paid. Protestors are paid. Farmers are paid. Now, Rihanna is paid as well. You’d require quite the budget for her. She is worth USD 600 mil according to Forbes. Just saying. #FarmersProtest,” Darren wrote. Farukh Choudhary, who currently plays in the Indian team retweeted this tweet.

Students are paid. Protestors are paid. Farmers are paid. Now, Rihanna is paid as well. You’d require quite the budget for her. She is worth USD 600 mil according to Forbes. Just saying. #FarmersProtest — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) February 3, 2021

Anirudh Thapa, who is an Indian national team player and Chennaiyin FC’s midfielder too, retweeted MP Shashi Tharoor’s tweet with the message “Let’s be democratic again”.

Karanjit Singh, Deepak Tangri and Germanpreet Singh who belong to the Chennaiyin team were also vocal in their support to the farmers.

We must stand by OUR farmers It is not their fight, it is OUR fight. Whether the world is watching or not, these are real issues faced by real people, the ones on whose backbones are great country is built. And it is our duty to use our platforms to lend our voice to them. pic.twitter.com/AUTN5n1J7H — Deepak tangri (@deepaktangri22) February 4, 2021



Michael Soosairaj, an Indian professional footballer and ATK Mohun Bagan’s midfielder also lent his voice in support of the farmers.

A lot of people on social media are talking about how the footballers unlike their counterparts from cricket did not succumb to the alleged PR politics of the ruling party.

Mad Respect for Indian footballers for supporting the farmers. Bravo.



And dear India, don't promote mediocrity. Yes i'm talking about Bollywood and Indian Cricket.#FarmersProtest — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) February 5, 2021

After pop singer Rihanna tweeted in favour of the protesting farmers, several Indian cricketers along with a long list of other celebrities took to Twitter with same or similar messages. This included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, current captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri. While many supported these tweets, the cricketers also received flak from a large section who asked how come they never spoke up for the farmers in the last two months.

The Delhi police has however alleged that tweets by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and others were part of propaganda by international players.

Stop hate for profit #StandWithFarmers — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 5, 2021



Cricketer Manoj Tiwary took a veiled dig at the Indian cricketers who tweeted in response to international icons for extending support to farmers’ protests.

When I was a kid, I never saw a puppet show. It took me 35 years to see one pic.twitter.com/AMCGIZMfGN — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 4, 2021



Davinder Singh, who plays as a right back for Mumbai City in the Indian Super League shared photos from the farmers’ protest and said he stands with the farmers.

