Many Bengaluru areas to face power cut on Saturday: Full list

Many areas in Bengaluru will have no power between 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said that there will be a power outage in the cityâ€™s Kavipranini, Bewikanda and parts of the cityâ€™s central region for regular maintenance work from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday, February 13.

BESCOM said that the areas that will be affected will include Jig Industrial Area Phase-1 & Phase-II, Madapattana, Haragade, Sithanayakanahalli, Lingapur, Nayanahalli, Kumbaranahalli, Devasandra, Konasandra, Bommandahanalli, Vadoramanchavanahalli, Vadoramanchanavanna, Classic Area, Vatika Layout, Harappanahalli, Koppa, Koppa Gate and surrounding areas for Kavipranini, Bewikanda areas.

Meanwhile, over 20 areas of the cityâ€™s central region will be affected by the same. Areas including Benson Town, Broadway Road, Queen's Road, Thimmisha road, Miller's Road, Slaughter House Road, Cunningham Road, Church Road, Promenade Road, Infantry Road, Indian Express, Visveswaraiha Tower. Police Commissionerâ€™s Office, KSFC building, RBI Quarters, Nandidurga Road, Nandidurga Extension, Benson Cross Road and the vicinity of these areas will be affected by the power cut.

Apart from scheduled power outages, Bengalureans are facing many unscheduled power interruptions. Many parts of Bengaluru on Thursday faced unscheduled power interruption from 12 pm due to technical issues. The areas that were impacted were Jayanagar, SR Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Wilson Garden, Austin Town, Koramangala, JP Nagar, Ulsoor, Indira Nagar, Chamarajpet, Marathahalli, HAL and surrounding areas according to BESCOM. This was owing to an interruption in KPTCLâ€™s (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited) power receiving station in Hoodi, which led to all areas that fall under the ambit of that station suffering power cuts. Similarly, the residents of the city had to face multiple scheduled power cuts during the month of January. Areas in HSR Layout faced power outages between January 11 and 16. Later, areas of Konankunte and Puttenahalli faced similar outages between January 18 and 22.