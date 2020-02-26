MANUU students boycott classes, demand arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra

The Students’ Union had given a call to boycott classes in protest against the riots in Delhi.

news Delhi Riots

At least 200 students in Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad participated in a protest against the violence in Delhi on Wednesday, which has claimed the lives of at least 20 persons. Violence broke out on Monday and continued the next day following which curfew was imposed in certain parts of Delhi.

The Students’ Union had given a call to boycott the classes and internal exams, in protest against the violence as well as in solidarity with anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protestors.

Condemning the riots, the union has demanded action against BJP leader Kapil Misha for his provocative speeches, which allegedly led to riots in several parts of North-east Delhi. A day before the violence, Mishra had threatened anti-CAA protestors with ‘consequences’ once American president Donald Trump left the country.

The union condemned the actions of the Delhi police for siding with the right wing forces and encouraging the vandals to have a free run. Multiple videos have emerged where the police are standing around as right-wing protestors collect and pelt stones.

Speaking to TNM, MANUU, Students’ Union president Shaik Umer Faruq Quadri said, “The violence in Delhi is a genocide – mosques were set on fire, Muslims are targeted and attacked, the police have sided with the rioters. The reason for this violence is the hate speech of Kapil Mishra. He should be booked under sedition for causing the violence which has claimed many innocent lives. Action should be taken against police too.”

In the riots, over 200 persons including police were injured. The mob attacked even journalists who were covering the riots. Many people sustained gunshot injuries.

Violence was witnessed in Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur and Jafrabad between both the anti-CAA protestors and the right wing.

With regard to the violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday.

Subsequently, IPS officer SN Shrivastava was appointed as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) to restore peace in the national capital.

Police have registered 11 FIRs pertaining to the violence and over 20 persons have been detained. One person, identified as Shahrukh who had fired a few rounds in the air after brandishing a gun at a policeman, has been arrested.